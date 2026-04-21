Cordillera's ‘Mangan Taku’ showcases rich culinary heritage

DOT Cordillera Regional Director Jovita Ganongan said that even amid the ongoing crisis that the country is experiencing, it is important to continue initiatives that support local communities. She stressed that food remains central to the daily lives of the people, and by promoting locally sourced products, it will help sustain the region's farmers, keep enterprises running, and strengthen the resilience of communities. The director added that, at times of crisis, choosing local products is a meaningful way of supporting each other.

"Mangan Taku" was first held in 2019. It was conceptualized as a planned forum to bring Cordilleran cuisine to the forefront of the region's tourism development agenda. This year's food fair will be participated in by 46 exhibitors, signaling growing support for local food enterprises and community-based producers. Exhibitors will be coming from Abra, Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province. Other exhibitors will also come from Regions 1 and II, expanding the food fair's reach within the greater North Luzon food landscape.

The focus of the food fair this year will be on traditional food preservation methods such as fermentation, smoking, and curing practices that have sustained Cordillera communities for generations. Aside from an on-site cookfest, another feature is the "Mangan Taku" food crawl, where all exhibitors are part of an interactive experience encouraging visitors to explore local products. Guests who make a minimum single receipt purchase of P200 per booth will receive a stamp on their passport. Those who complete 10 stamps will be given tokens from the food fair secretariat.