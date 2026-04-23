Cordillera food fair highlights indigenous cuisine

Another crowd favorite is pinikpikan, a chicken dish popular in Benguet and Mountain Province, known for its smoky flavor. Some versions are paired with etag, while others incorporate local preparation methods such as Ifugao’s “inlagim.”

Traditional dishes such as pinuneg, a blood sausage made from pig’s blood and spices, and binungor or finungol from Kalinga, a mix of beans, snails, bamboo shoots, and native chili, are also featured.

Visitors can also sample inandila, a sweet sticky rice delicacy, as well as local coffee varieties and traditional rice wine known as tapey or tapuey.

The event is organized by the Department of Tourism Cordillera and runs until 27 April.