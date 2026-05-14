Capital gains

Gandler and Santos form a threatening three-headed monster with the AFC Rookie of the Conference Belen for Capital1, which has made it to the quarterfinals twice just two seasons in since joining the league in 2014.

The Solar Spikers have been building up their roster by adding key role players before seizing the golden opportunity to land established stars.

“Welcoming now experienced veterans is, I think, what we need to put an exclamation point to what the purpose of the team is, which is, of course, to win and hopefully a championship along the way,” Romero said.

Gandler is coming off a breakout conference in the all-local conference, displaying her scoring prowess and leadership in her return from her Alas Pilipinas stint.

She saw a new home and a perfect place to begin a new chapter in her volleyball career with Capital1.

Gandler felt she fit with the Solar Spikers, so choosing to join the squad wasn’t hard.

“When I was thinking of a team to join, I always felt I fit best in Capital1 for some reason. Playing on the other side of the court against them, I saw the growth of the team in the two years that Capital1 has been in the PVL,” said the Ateneo de Manila University product.

“I saw the potential the team has because I can see it in the team owners handled the team, with how supportive they are with the way they communicate with their players l. So, I wanted to join a team where I’m not just a missing piece, I wanted to be there to build a team with them, to help them write a story.”

Santos, who was named MVP during the inaugural PVL On Tour, expressed excitement to help Capital1 reach greater heights.

“Of course, grateful for the opportunity. We know Capital1 is a very competitive team with Bella (Belen),” the opposite spiker said.

“And I’m also thankful to still have Vanie by my side. During the last conferences with her, we built a chemistry where we got each other’s backs.”

Belen, who was the No. 1 overall pick during the 2025 Draft, looks forward to playing with two of the biggest names in the league especially with Gandler, whom she has played with during their Alas tour of duty under head coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

“We welcome them as a team. We know that we need to be more competitive as a team and as player. And with the likes of our new players, I feel like we have a much stronger team composition this time. Just very happy to have them,” Belen said.

Romero, however, is tempering expectations despite already having what could be the PVL’s most explosive wing attackers.

“We can’t make any promises, but we have goals, we have visions and we have now the players that will put that in play,” she said.