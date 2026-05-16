First baby delivered at Pampanga Provincial Hospital-Clark

The Pampanga Provincial Hospital-Clark (PPH-C) recorded its first baby delivery after a woman from Mabalacat City gave birth at the newly opened government healthcare facility on 16 May.

According to the Provincial Government of Pampanga, Eloisa of Mabalacat City successfully delivered Baby Sky with the assistance of doctors, nurses, and hospital staff.

The delivery came days after President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. inaugurated and inspected the hospital on 14 May.