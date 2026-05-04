PhilHealth opens first mall clinic in Central Luzon

The facility offers health screening, consultation, and access to medicines, alongside PhilHealth services such as registration, record updates, and ID distribution.

Around 100 participants, including employees, senior citizens, and mall visitors, availed of the services during the launch.

PhilHealth said the initiative is part of efforts to bring healthcare closer to communities by establishing clinics in accessible locations such as malls.

The agency added that the YAKAP program aims to expand access to primary care services and ensure that families can access health benefits when needed.