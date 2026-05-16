Crafting the future

The National Museum of Natural History served as the backdrop for the recent launch of “The Art of Designing like an Archipelago,” a landmark event where design studio TAYO (TAYO Archipelagic Design Agency originally founded as TAYO House of Culture and Creativity ) officially unveiled the Archipelagic Design Living Lexicon.
The debut marks a pivotal shift in the local creative landscape, moving away from monolithic aesthetics toward a design philosophy that mirrors the Philippines’ fragmented yet deeply interconnected geography. The launch brought together cultural advocates, designers, and historians to witness a curated exploration of indigenous forms and modern spatial narratives, all aimed at redefining what it means to create within an island-centric context.
During the keynote address, the studio shared a vision of evolution and purpose that anchors their new direction. “Today, in 2026, the studio re-introduces itself as TAYO Archipelagic Design Agency,” the founders announced. “Our practice centers on research and exploration of cultures to co-create visual identities, strategies, and immersive experiences.” This rebrand signifies more than a name change; it represents a commitment to the Living Lexicon, a growing body of work that translates traditional Filipino craftsmanship and social behaviors into a contemporary toolkit for global-standard design.
The event concluded with an interactive walkthrough of the lexicon, showcasing how fluid, decentralized, and community-driven methods can solve complex modern problems. By championing “Archipelagic Design,” TAYO challenges the industry to look inward at the country’s diverse heritage as a primary source of innovation. As the agency moves forward, it seeks to bridge the gap between ancestral wisdom and future-facing technology, ensuring that Filipino identity remains at the heart of every strategy and immersive environment they build.