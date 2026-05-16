Crafting the future

The National Museum of Natural History served as the backdrop for the recent launch of “The Art of Designing like an Archipelago,” a landmark event where design studio TAYO (TAYO Archipelagic Design Agency originally founded as TAYO House of Culture and Creativity ) officially unveiled the Archipelagic Design Living Lexicon.

The debut marks a pivotal shift in the local creative landscape, moving away from monolithic aesthetics toward a design philosophy that mirrors the Philippines’ fragmented yet deeply interconnected geography. The launch brought together cultural advocates, designers, and historians to witness a curated exploration of indigenous forms and modern spatial narratives, all aimed at redefining what it means to create within an island-centric context.