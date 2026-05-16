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Crafting the future

TAYO debuts the archipelagic living lexicon
TRINA Dacanay, Bella Tanjutco, Tasha Tanjutco, Danielle Ramos, Bea Cabilles, Bjork Calao, Aly Kangleon, Daniela Pedrosa, Sophia Ochoa, Louie Jacob and Bea Rodriguez.
TRINA Dacanay, Bella Tanjutco, Tasha Tanjutco, Danielle Ramos, Bea Cabilles, Bjork Calao, Aly Kangleon, Daniela Pedrosa, Sophia Ochoa, Louie Jacob and Bea Rodriguez.Photographs courtesy of TAYO
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The National Museum of Natural History served as the backdrop for the recent launch of “The Art of Designing like an Archipelago,” a landmark event where design studio TAYO (TAYO Archipelagic Design Agency originally founded as TAYO House of Culture and Creativity ) officially unveiled the Archipelagic Design Living Lexicon. 

The debut marks a pivotal shift in the local creative landscape, moving away from monolithic aesthetics toward a design philosophy that mirrors the Philippines’ fragmented yet deeply interconnected geography. The launch brought together cultural advocates, designers, and historians to witness a curated exploration of indigenous forms and modern spatial narratives, all aimed at redefining what it means to create within an island-centric context.

TRINA Dacanay, Bella Tanjutco, Tasha Tanjutco, Danielle Ramos, Bea Cabilles, Bjork Calao, Aly Kangleon, Daniela Pedrosa, Sophia Ochoa, Louie Jacob and Bea Rodriguez.
Masterful prologue: The contemporary tropicalist at Resort by ArteFino
KRISTIAN Henson and Ipo Ipo Projects’ Monica Ramos.
KRISTIAN Henson and Ipo Ipo Projects’ Monica Ramos.

During the keynote address, the studio shared a vision of evolution and purpose that anchors their new direction. “Today, in 2026, the studio re-introduces itself as TAYO Archipelagic Design Agency,” the founders announced. “Our practice centers on research and exploration of cultures to co-create visual identities, strategies, and immersive experiences.” This rebrand signifies more than a name change; it represents a commitment to the Living Lexicon, a growing body of work that translates traditional Filipino craftsmanship and social behaviors into a contemporary toolkit for global-standard design.

TRINA Dacanay, Bella Tanjutco, Tasha Tanjutco, Danielle Ramos, Bea Cabilles, Bjork Calao, Aly Kangleon, Daniela Pedrosa, Sophia Ochoa, Louie Jacob and Bea Rodriguez.
Mactan, reimagined: Lifestyle ecosystem of Mahi Center
AYALA Foundation’s Jorell Legaspi and Reuben Keehan.
AYALA Foundation’s Jorell Legaspi and Reuben Keehan.
CO-FOUNDERS of Tayo, wife of the late National Artist for Architecture Bobby Mañosa and grandmother of Tasha and Bella-Denise Mañosa, Vince Tanjutco.
CO-FOUNDERS of Tayo, wife of the late National Artist for Architecture Bobby Mañosa and grandmother of Tasha and Bella-Denise Mañosa, Vince Tanjutco.

The event concluded with an interactive walkthrough of the lexicon, showcasing how fluid, decentralized, and community-driven methods can solve complex modern problems. By championing “Archipelagic Design,” TAYO challenges the industry to look inward at the country’s diverse heritage as a primary source of innovation. As the agency moves forward, it seeks to bridge the gap between ancestral wisdom and future-facing technology, ensuring that Filipino identity remains at the heart of every strategy and immersive environment they build.

BAMBIE Mañosa-Tanjutco
BAMBIE Mañosa-Tanjutco
IZZIE Poblador, Sam Concepcion, Bianca Bernardino and Aiko Roces.
IZZIE Poblador, Sam Concepcion, Bianca Bernardino and Aiko Roces.
KERRY Tinga
KERRY Tinga
MAYA Araneta and Andie Remulla.
MAYA Araneta and Andie Remulla.
NATHAN Te, Danielle Ramos, Rocio Tambunting, Cara Leonio and Ferris Siasat.
NATHAN Te, Danielle Ramos, Rocio Tambunting, Cara Leonio and Ferris Siasat.
THE genius behind Tayo: Granddaughters of National Artist for Architecture Francisco ‘Bobby”’ Mañosa and siblings Bella and Tasha Tanjutco with the author.
THE genius behind Tayo: Granddaughters of National Artist for Architecture Francisco ‘Bobby”’ Mañosa and siblings Bella and Tasha Tanjutco with the author.
VINCE Lo Henares, Jay Begaso, Kristen Asuncion, Nichicco Asilo and Bea Rodriguez.
VINCE Lo Henares, Jay Begaso, Kristen Asuncion, Nichicco Asilo and Bea Rodriguez.
VOGUE Philippines EIC Bea Valdes.
VOGUE Philippines EIC Bea Valdes.
Archipelagic design Philippines TAYO studio 2026
Filipino design innovation Living Lexicon launch
National Museum of Natural History design event Manila
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