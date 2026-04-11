Masterful prologue: The contemporary tropicalist at Resort by ArteFino

The Resort by ArteFino 2026, held from 19 to 22 March at the North and South Courts of Power Plant Mall, Rockwell, served as a masterful prologue to the movement’s milestone 10th year. This tightly edited showcase, curated by founders Maritess Pineda, Mita Rufino, Cedie Lopez-Vargas, Susie Quiros and Marimel Francisco, reimagined the contemporary tropicalist through a narrative of slow living and heritage. The atmosphere was a vibrant tapestry of conscious consumption, where breezy silhouettes and artisanal textures transformed the mall’s courts into a sanctuary for the discerning Filipino soul.