Masterful prologue: The contemporary tropicalist at Resort by ArteFino

The Resort by ArteFino 2026, held from 19 to 22 March at the North and South Courts of Power Plant Mall, Rockwell, served as a masterful prologue to the movement’s milestone 10th year. This tightly edited showcase, curated by founders Maritess Pineda, Mita Rufino, Cedie Lopez-Vargas, Susie Quiros and Marimel Francisco, reimagined the contemporary tropicalist through a narrative of slow living and heritage. The atmosphere was a vibrant tapestry of conscious consumption, where breezy silhouettes and artisanal textures transformed the mall’s courts into a sanctuary for the discerning Filipino soul.
The participating brands for Resort by ArteFino 2026 were Adante Leyesa, Aishe, Arao, Arnel Papa, Barba, Bicol Sweetgrass, Capricho, Casa Mercedes, Coco & Tres, Cult Loom, Edited Limited, Farah Abu, Follow Your Heart Bags, Golden Monstera, Goodluck Humans, Isa the Label, Jor-el Espina, Jorvien, Judy Jewels & Fedesto, Kael Street, Lakat, Maison Métisse, MyGems, Odel, Oli Home, Pamela Alicia, Peewee Benitez, R.Filart, R2R (Rags2Riches), Sari Lazaro, Style Ana, Techie Hagedorn, Tina Campos Jewelry, Trude Lizares, Two Chic and Zarah Juan for Heartefino.
Beyond the mere aesthetics of summer, the event functioned as a profound communal dialogue, celebrating the evolution of Filipino craft from traditional weaves to avant-garde sustainable forms. Each piece — from sculptural brass jewelry inspired by island rhythms to meticulously mended vintage textiles — echoed a renewed spirit of patriotism and inclusivity. Patrons participated in a stewardship of culture, affirming that Philippine fashion is not merely about clothing, but a philosophy of what is locally true and beautiful.