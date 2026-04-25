Cebu bares long-term energy roadmap

CEBU CITY — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Saturday outlined the province’s long-term energy roadmap, aligning local initiatives with the Philippine Energy Plan 2023–2050 and aiming to secure reliable power for the fast-growing province.

“Energy is not just a sector. It is the backbone of everything we want to achieve, from healthcare to education, industry and tourism,” Baricuatro said, stressing that progress cannot move forward without stable supply.