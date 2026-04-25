Cebu bares long-term energy roadmap

CEBU CITY — Cebu Gov. Pamela Baricuatro on Saturday outlined the province’s long-term energy roadmap, aligning local initiatives with the Philippine Energy Plan 2023–2050 and aiming to secure reliable power for the fast-growing province.
“Energy is not just a sector. It is the backbone of everything we want to achieve, from healthcare to education, industry and tourism,” Baricuatro said, stressing that progress cannot move forward without stable supply.
She said Cebu is preparing for rising demand by pursuing a 150‑megawatt peak solar power project with Acciona Energia Philippines in Daanbantayan, targeted to start construction within the year. The province is also drafting a Provincial Energy Master Plan to match national renewable energy targets.
The governor added that Cebu is moving to redevelop the 80‑megawatt Alegria Windmill Oil Field, the country’s first onshore oil field, as part of efforts to diversify its energy mix.
These projects fall under the “Ato ang SUGBO” development mission for 2025–2035, which seeks to make Cebu a premier hub for culture, tourism, education and industry through climate-smart infrastructure and a resilient economy.
Beyond power generation, the province plans to deploy 100 electric buses across Metro Cebu, component cities and island areas such as Bantayan and Camotes through a partnership with Global Electric Transport Philippines, supported by the Department of Trade and Industry and the Department of Transportation.
The governor said the e-bus program is expected to improve mobility, lower transport costs, support tourism and reduce emissions.
She stressed that Cebu’s energy strategy is meant to move the province away from short-term, stopgap measures and toward long-term systems that strengthen resilience and secure “the future of every Cebuano.”