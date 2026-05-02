Malaysia beyond KL: Malacca’s top 10

Here are 10 sights which made Malacca memorable:

Ply the Malacca Riverside

If there is one area which defines Malacca best, it is the river. It gracefully snakes through the city like living postcards, lined with bustling cafés with global customers, intimate restaurants and several restored bridges bright enough to demand photographs worthy of an Instagram post. During the day, it is pleasant and relaxed, with locals and visitors moving at an easy cadence.

At night though, the river totally transforms itself. Hundreds of lights luminously reflect on the water, multicultural music drifts from packed bars, and the promenade turns theatrical. It becomes less of simply a sightseeing stop, and more of several joint stages with everyday performers, where we can watch the evening go by.

Explore the Red Dutch Square

Right at the center of old town is Red Dutch Square, better known for its colonial architecture and deep red buildings — it is impossible to miss! The square regally sits at the center of the UNESCO heritage district — just below St. Paul’s Hill — and is without a doubt Malacca’s most recognizable landmark. The old structures remain remarkably preserved, giving the area a true sense of admired continuity. Do not forget the nearby Tan Beng Swee Clock Tower and Queen Victoria’s Fountain, only two of several reminders that history is not limited to just one era in time.