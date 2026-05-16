Around 2,700 farmers receive PAFFP in Cabanatuan City

The PAFFP is a cash assistance program of the government with an allotted fund of P10 billion for registered farmers and fisherfolk who are adversely affected by the rising cost of fuel, as well as global problems.

The PAFFP is a targeted cash aid initiative by the Philippine government, implemented by the Department of Agriculture (DA), providing P2,325 to over 4 million registered small-scale farmers and fisherfolk nationwide to help cope with rising production and fuel costs.

According to DA, beneficiaries must be registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA).

Local distribution includes payouts that are conducted locally in coordination with Local Government Units (LGUs) and the DA regional field offices.

The DA stated that if you are a farmer or fisherfolk looking to verify your eligibility or find your local payout schedule, you should directly contact your local Municipal or City Agriculture Office (MAO/CAO) or reach out to the Department of Agriculture Region III Field Office serving the Zambales and Olongapo City area.

"To learn more about the program rollout across the country, you can visit the Philippine Information Agency (PIA) or the official Department of Agriculture website."