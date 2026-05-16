all systems go: Peñalosa enters camp as big fight nears

The remote training facility of Kenneth Llover near Tagaytay City is abuzz with activity the past few days.
Two weeks before he leaves for Japan to battle undefeated American Michael Angeletti in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) bantamweight title elimination match, Llover has been getting premium pointers from a guy who has assumed the role of chief trainer.
Llover and Angeletti fight for the right to vie for the IBF 118-pound crown on 6 June at the Aichi Sky Expo in Tokoname.
The Filipino southpaw is the betting underdog but two-division world champion Gerry Peñalosa would like to prove that Llover’s lowly billing is a big mistake.
Peñalosa has been presiding over Llover’s training in Alfonso, Cavite, since the start of the week, discussing with the fighter and his training team the tactics and techniques that are needed to neutralize the tall and rangy and hard-hitting Angeletti.
Considered by many as the most technically-gifted Filipino boxer of all time, Peñalosa has also sought the help of his brother Carl Jr., who trains current IBF minimumweight champion Pedro Taduran.
But Gerry’s involvement in Llover’s buildup is proof that his camp is more than just determined to upset Angeletti.
“Gerry’s been calling the shots lately,” Carl told DAILY TRIBUNE.
The talking points of Llover and his team revolve around Angeletti’s superb skill set, his edge in height and reach and speed.
“We have to put pressure on Angeletti right from the start. Kenneth has to make him work every second of every round. Applying pressure all the time also means throwing hard punches nut just evading Angeletti’s punches but throwing and landing our own punches,” said Gerry.
Llover is just 23 years old and packs a 17-0-0 win-loss-draw card with 12 knockouts, including four in the very first round.
Angeletti is 29 years old and the Texas-born puncher insists that his being a lot older--and supposedly more experienced--will spell the difference.
Carl Jr. is set to reunite with Team Llover this Monday as their preparations reach its peak.
“Kenneth will be sparring 12 rounds next week and after that he will start tapering off.”
“As far as I know, Kenneth’s in great shape and he will be that way when the fight takes place next month,” he added.