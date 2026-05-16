all systems go: Peñalosa enters camp as big fight nears

But Gerry’s involvement in Llover’s buildup is proof that his camp is more than just determined to upset Angeletti.

“Gerry’s been calling the shots lately,” Carl told DAILY TRIBUNE.

The talking points of Llover and his team revolve around Angeletti’s superb skill set, his edge in height and reach and speed.

“We have to put pressure on Angeletti right from the start. Kenneth has to make him work every second of every round. Applying pressure all the time also means throwing hard punches nut just evading Angeletti’s punches but throwing and landing our own punches,” said Gerry.

Llover is just 23 years old and packs a 17-0-0 win-loss-draw card with 12 knockouts, including four in the very first round.

Angeletti is 29 years old and the Texas-born puncher insists that his being a lot older--and supposedly more experienced--will spell the difference.

Carl Jr. is set to reunite with Team Llover this Monday as their preparations reach its peak.

“Kenneth will be sparring 12 rounds next week and after that he will start tapering off.”

“As far as I know, Kenneth’s in great shape and he will be that way when the fight takes place next month,” he added.