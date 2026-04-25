Team Llover placed on code red

Undefeated bantamweight Kenneth Llover welcomed a key addition in his team with the recruitment of Carl Peñalosa, the voice in world champion Pedro Taduran’s corner.
“He will be a great help to our preparation,” Filipino boxing legend Gerry Peñalosa, Llover’s chief handler and promoter, told DAILY TRIBUNE on getting the services of his elder brother.
Llover is in the thick of preparations for Michael Angeletti of the United States, who will face him in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) title eliminator on 6 June in Nagoya, Japan.
The winner gets to fight for the IBF 118-pound strap being held by Jose Salas Reyes of Mexico.
“It is really a very tough fight,” Gerry said, noting Angeletti’s 14-0-0 win-loss-draw card and his being highly-skilled.
The southpaw Llover is likewise unbeaten — 17-0-0 with 12 knockouts — but Angeletti appears to be extra-special.
The Peñalosa brothers are working double time in whipping Llover into form knowing that the Cavite-bred fighter has to ramp up his game to ensure victory.
“We are not up against a sacrificial lamb so we got to step up our preparations,” Gerry added.
Carl is fresh from leading Taduran to a successful defense of the IBF 105-pound belt in the US.
During the best years of Gerry in the 1990s, Carl also worked his corner alongside another celebrated brother, two-division titlist Dodie Boy.
Also lending a hand to Llover’s buildup is renowned strength coach Alex Ariza, who used to be a part of Manny Pacquiao’s team, and Dindo Campo.
“We are all on the same page on how to beat Angeletti,” Carl said.
Gerry swears staying power will be the key, too.
“We gotta have stamina because we will be putting pressure right from the opening bell.”
Indeed, Llover will be in for a rough ride.