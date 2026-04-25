Team Llover placed on code red

Llover is in the thick of preparations for Michael Angeletti of the United States, who will face him in an International Boxing Federation (IBF) title eliminator on 6 June in Nagoya, Japan.

The winner gets to fight for the IBF 118-pound strap being held by Jose Salas Reyes of Mexico.

“It is really a very tough fight,” Gerry said, noting Angeletti’s 14-0-0 win-loss-draw card and his being highly-skilled.

The southpaw Llover is likewise unbeaten — 17-0-0 with 12 knockouts — but Angeletti appears to be extra-special.

The Peñalosa brothers are working double time in whipping Llover into form knowing that the Cavite-bred fighter has to ramp up his game to ensure victory.