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21 former Agusan rebels receive aid

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CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — At least 21 former members of the New People’s Army received government assistance under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program to help them reintegrate into mainstream society and build peaceful and productive lives.

The awarding ceremony was held during the second-quarter meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council on Friday at the Balanghai Hotel and Convention Center in Barangay Doongan, Butuan City.

Flag of the New People's Army
21 former NPA rebels receive government aid in Agusan del Norte

Agusan del Norte Governor Ma. Angelica Rosedell Amante led the distribution of assistance to the former rebels.

In her message, Amante thanked government forces for their continued efforts in maintaining peace, protecting communities and preventing the resurgence of insurgency in the province.

Flag of the New People's Army
NPA straggler surrenders to army troops in Agusan del Norte
ECLIP reintegration former rebels Philippines
New People’s Army peace and order program
Agusan del Norte insurgency recovery initiatives
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