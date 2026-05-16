21 former Agusan rebels receive aid

CAGAYAN DE ORO CITY — At least 21 former members of the New People’s Army received government assistance under the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program to help them reintegrate into mainstream society and build peaceful and productive lives.
The awarding ceremony was held during the second-quarter meeting of the Provincial Peace and Order Council on Friday at the Balanghai Hotel and Convention Center in Barangay Doongan, Butuan City.
Agusan del Norte Governor Ma. Angelica Rosedell Amante led the distribution of assistance to the former rebels.
In her message, Amante thanked government forces for their continued efforts in maintaining peace, protecting communities and preventing the resurgence of insurgency in the province.