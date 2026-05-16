21 former NPA rebels receive government aid in Agusan del Norte

In her message, Gov. Amante expressed gratitude to the government forces for their continued efforts in maintaining peace, protecting communities, and preventing the resurgence of insurgency in the province.

Further, she emphasized the importance of the whole-of-nation approach in sustaining the peace and development gains achieved in Agusan del Norte.

“I really would like to take this time to remind all of us that it takes the whole village to maintain the peace that we are achieving right now,” she said.

The activity convened local chief executives and representatives from various government agencies and security sectors.

The meeting also discussed ongoing security, disaster preparedness, anti-illegal drug efforts, public safety initiatives, and essential government services being implemented across the province.

Lt. Gen. Adonis Ariel Orio, the commander of the Eastern Mindanao Command (EMC), AFP, together with the newly installed 4th Infantry (Diamond) Division Commander, Maj. Gen. Marion Angcao, joined the POC meeting.

Orio assured the provincial government and the people of Agusan del Norte of the AFP’s full commitment to sustaining peace initiatives and preventing the resurgence of insurgency in the province.

He also expressed gratitude to the provincial government for its unwavering partnership and support of peace and development initiatives, noting that the surrender of former communist rebel members was largely driven by effective governance, responsive leadership, and the continuous delivery of essential services to communities.

The newly installed 4ID commander reaffirmed the division’s commitment to optimizing collaboration with peace partners, emphasizing that strengthened partnerships and unified efforts remain essential in enhancing operational effectiveness and sustaining peace and development throughout the province.

“4ID will continue to strengthen collaboration with our peace partners, as unified efforts and stronger partnerships are essential in enhancing operational effectiveness and sustaining peace and development across our area of responsibility,” Maj. Gen. Angcao said.