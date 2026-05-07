NPA straggler surrenders to army troops in Agusan del Norte

His surrender followed sustained military operations and outreach efforts by government troops.

Deligero cited hunger, severe hardship, and physical exhaustion as key reasons for his decision.

"He was also influenced by information about the government’s reintegration programs and recognized the weakening state of their organization, which led him to abandon armed struggle and choose a peaceful life,” Libre said.

The army reaffirmed the government’s commitment to ending insurgency and supporting former rebels.

He emphasized that the military remains ready to assist those who choose to return to the fold of the law.

Deligero will undergo processing for enrollment in the Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (E-CLIP) in coordination with the local government unit.