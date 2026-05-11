Special payout for Grab, Move It drivers begins; 3,000 beneficiaries receive P5,000 assistance

DSWD Secretary Rex Gatchalian visited the distribution at SMX Aura and said the agency worked closely with transport network companies (TNCs) to carefully verify every driver on the list.

“We also followed a different process there. We did not allow any scheduling until the list was thoroughly reviewed,” he said in a media interview.

Gatchalian added that he had recently met with the TNCs to ensure the list was thoroughly checked and validated.

Despite being excluded from the initial distribution list, the DSWD said the assistance is intended to provide financial support to Grab and Move It drivers in Metro Manila outside previous distributions.