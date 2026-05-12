Darren, Cassy and Miguel find their own pace

The art of showing up

For Darren, energy is less about performance and more about presence.

Being part of a daily noontime show means constantly being seen, where even the smallest actions can quickly become public conversation.

“Lahat ng galaw mo, nama-magnify (All your moves will be magnified),” he said.

While that level of visibility can feel overwhelming, Darren chooses authenticity over pressure. Rather than trying to maintain a polished image all the time, he focuses on simply being himself whether onstage or during ordinary moments in between.

Keeping the momentum going

Miguel approaches energy in the simplest way possible: keep moving.

His routine usually begins early and naturally flows into activity, whether it’s wakeboarding, trying out sports, or squeezing movement into an otherwise busy day.

“Kailangan ko ng energy anytime, anywhere (I need energy anytime, anywhere),” he shared.

He gravitates toward routines that easily fit into his lifestyle — familiar stops, quick breaks and small moments that help him recharge without slowing down too much.

Embracing the pause

Cassy, meanwhile, brings a softer and more reflective perspective.

For her, growing through your 20s isn’t always about doing more. Sometimes, it’s about recognizing when to step back and appreciate where you are. She believes this stage of life can feel overwhelming because everything seems to happen all at once, often unpredictably.

Instead of rushing to keep up, she chooses to slow down and experience things fully, one step at a time.

“Enjoy every single step of your 20s. Namnamin mo, parang kape lang ’yan (You know, it’s just like coffee),” she said.

What ties Darren, Miguel and Cassy together are the understanding that energy looks different for everyone. And, in a world that constantly urges people to move faster, perhaps the real challenge is learning how to move at your own pace and knowing when it’s okay to pause.