Trump warns against Taiwan independence after China visit

Trump invited Xi to pay a reciprocal visit to Washington in September, signalling both sides will likely seek stability in the often turbulent relationship between the world's two largest economies.

On a key issue for Xi, Trump made clear he opposed a declaration of independence by Taiwan and appeared to question why the United States would defend the island in case of attack.

"I'm not looking to have somebody go independent. And, you know, we're supposed to travel 9,500 miles to fight a war. I'm not looking for that," he told Fox News' "Special Report with Bret Baier."

"I want them to cool down. I want China to cool down," Trump said.

"We're not looking to have wars, and if you kept it the way it is, I think China's going to be OK with that."

The United States recognizes only Beijing and does not support formal independence by Taiwan, but historically has also stopped short of explicitly saying it opposes independence.

Under US law, the United States is required to provide weapons to Taiwan for its defence, but it has been ambiguous on whether US forces would come to the island's aid.

Xi had begun the summit with a warning on Taiwan, whose President Lai Ching-te considers the island already independent, making a declaration unnecessary.

Xi had told Trump that missteps on the sensitive issue could push their two countries into "conflict".

In a statement focused on an interview a day earlier by Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who said US policy toward Taipei was unchanged, Taiwan's foreign ministry thanked the United States for showing "it supports and values Taiwan Strait peace and stability".