Trump to seek tangible trade wins in Xi summit

The warm handshakes and pomp a day earlier was overshadowed by a blunt warning from Xi that missteps on the sensitive issue of Taiwan could push their two countries into "conflict".

Trump did not comment on Taiwan to reporters on Thursday, but US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told CNBC the president would say more "in the coming days".

The 79-year-old Trump did discuss another critical subject however, the war against Iran, telling Fox News in an interview that Xi effectively assured his counterpart that China was not preparing to militarily aid Tehran.

"He said he's not going to give military equipment... he said that strongly", Trump told Fox after the leaders met, adding that Xi would "like to see the Hormuz Strait open" for maritime transport of oil and other critical products.

A somber Trump on Friday is expected to turn the tide of discussions towards trade, accompanied by a host of business leaders including Tesla's Elon Musk and Nvidia's Jensen Huang -- symbols of the deals the US leader is hoping to seal.

Trump, in his Fox appearance, appeared to announce one of the big business deals by saying China had agreed to purchase "200 big" Boeing jets.

Shares of the US aviation giant fell after Trump's comments, in a sign the market had expected a more robust purchase from China.

Trump and Xi were discussing setting up "guardrails" for the use of artificial intelligence, Bessent told CNBC.

Bessent said the world's "two AI superpowers are going to start talking", though US export controls on the advanced technology to China remain a sore point in relations.

The two sides are embroiled in a number of outstanding disputes and areas of contention, not least the US-Israeli war in the Middle East, which has seen Tehran close the vital Strait of Hormuz, hitting Chinese and global oil supplies.

In its brief readout, the White House said the leaders had "agreed that the Strait of Hormuz must remain open to support the free flow of energy", an issue which analysts have said could weaken Trump's position, having already forced him to postpone this trip, originally planned for late March.