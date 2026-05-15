Trump bares ‘fantastic trade deals’ with Xi

“We’ve made some fantastic trade deals, great for both countries,” he said after a walk with Xi among the rosebushes in the gardens of Zhongnanhai, a central leadership compound next to Beijing’s Forbidden City.

Trump did not spell out on Friday the trade agreements that he said had been sealed with China.

However, in a Fox News interview, Trump said one big business deal struck involved Xi agreeing to purchase “200 big” Boeing jets.

The US president also said Beijing had also voiced interest in buying US oil and soybeans.

No announcements were made regarding the advanced Nvidia chips used in artificial intelligence, even though CEO Jensen Huang was among business leaders in Trump’s business delegation.

Xi said it was a “milestone visit,” and that the two sides had to date established “a new bilateral relationship, which is a relationship of constructive strategic stability.”