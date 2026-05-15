Southeast Asia’s largest dinosaur identified

The region later became a shallow sea, he added, “so this may be the last or most recent large sauropod we will find in Southeast Asia.”

The first remains of the enormous creature were unearthed a decade ago by locals in northeast Thailand, but the excavation was not completed until 2024, according to the study, published Thursday.

The remains partially resembled those of previously discovered sauropods, but had enough unique features to be considered a new species.

It has been dubbed Nagatitan chaiyaphumensis after a serpent from Southeast Asian folklore, a giant of Greek mythology and the province of Chaiyaphum where it was found.

A life-size reconstruction is on display at Bangkok’s Thainosaur Museum, according to UCL.