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Large whale found dead in Catanduanes

Large whale found dead in Catanduanes
MDRRMO Viga
Published on

A large sperm whale was found dead at the shores of Sitio Iho, Brgy. Batohonan in the town of Viga, Catanduanes on 30 April 2026.

According to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR), they are currently conducting an investigation on the death of the whale.

The agency is also ensuring the proper handling and disposal of the carcass as it can cause explosion.

The BFAR is also coordinating with the local government to ensure the safety of the residents while they conduct the clearing operation in the area.

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