Dugong found dead at coastal area of Puerto Princesa

The employees of the nearby resort spotted the carcass of the dugong that was being pushed by the waves towards the shoreline.

The resort immediately reported it to the City ENRO–Bantay Dagat.

Upon arriving at the scene, the response team of the PCSDS and investigators from the Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines (LAMAVE) conducted an investigation on the dugong.

According to the investigation, the dugong is a male with a length of 246cm, and has been dead for three days since it was discovered.

Initial investigations reveal a wound allegedly caused by a propeller, as well as indications of being caught in a net.

The necropsy was conducted at the area, but the carcass was already in the advanced state of decomposition, hindering investigators of a detailed investigation.

After the necropsy, the dugong was then buried with the help of the City ENRO–Bantay Dagat, Barangay Local Government Unit (BLGU) of San Rafael, and employees of the Astoria Palawan. The incident is a reminder to everyone to take care of the marine mammals, as well as the dangers brought about by people who go to their habitat.