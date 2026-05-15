Separate blazes claim 4

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire began at about 10 p.m. and was extinguished by 11:20 p.m.

Earlier that morning, a separate fire in Navotas City killed three members of the same family who became trapped inside their burning home.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in a residential neighborhood along L. Santos Street in Barangay Tangos.

Authorities identified the victims as a 45-year-old woman, her 20-year-old pregnant daughter, and her nine-year-old child. Three other residents suffered burns and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Navotas Bureau of Fire Protection reported that the blaze reached the second alarm, destroying about 10 houses and displacing 20 families before firefighters put it out at 6:57 a.m.

Displaced residents returned to the scene afterward to salvage what remained of their belongings.

“We were not able to save anything,” resident Rafael Benaid said. “I hope we could be provided with clothing and food.”