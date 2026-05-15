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Separate blazes claim 4

FIRE investigators inspect the damage after a deadly blaze hit New Barrio, Caloocan City, late Thursday night. Bureau of Fire Protection personnel arrived at the scene in Barangay 145 shortly after the fire broke out at 10 p.m., but reported one fatality — a 50-year-old bedridden woman.
FIRE investigators inspect the damage after a deadly blaze hit New Barrio, Caloocan City, late Thursday night. Bureau of Fire Protection personnel arrived at the scene in Barangay 145 shortly after the fire broke out at 10 p.m., but reported one fatality — a 50-year-old bedridden woman.PHOTOGRAPH courtesy of D-Con Filipino-Chinese Volunteer Fire Brigade
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Separate residential fires in Caloocan and Navotas cities killed four people on Thursday, including a bedridden woman and a pregnant mother, fire officials said.

In Caloocan City, a fire broke out in a residential area in Barangay 145, New Barrio, on Thursday evening. A 50-year-old bedridden woman died in the blaze.

FIRE investigators inspect the damage after a deadly blaze hit New Barrio, Caloocan City, late Thursday night. Bureau of Fire Protection personnel arrived at the scene in Barangay 145 shortly after the fire broke out at 10 p.m., but reported one fatality — a 50-year-old bedridden woman.
Three separate fires ravage residential areas

The Bureau of Fire Protection said the fire began at about 10 p.m. and was extinguished by 11:20 p.m.

Earlier that morning, a separate fire in Navotas City killed three members of the same family who became trapped inside their burning home.

The incident occurred just after 3 a.m. in a residential neighborhood along L. Santos Street in Barangay Tangos.

Authorities identified the victims as a 45-year-old woman, her 20-year-old pregnant daughter, and her nine-year-old child. Three other residents suffered burns and were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

The Navotas Bureau of Fire Protection reported that the blaze reached the second alarm, destroying about 10 houses and displacing 20 families before firefighters put it out at 6:57 a.m.

Displaced residents returned to the scene afterward to salvage what remained of their belongings.

“We were not able to save anything,” resident Rafael Benaid said. “I hope we could be provided with clothing and food.”

Caloocan fire incident 2026
Navotas house fire fatalities
Bureau of Fire Protection fire report Philippines
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