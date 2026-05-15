Rescuers search for drowned Italian divers

Maldives Minister of Tourism Mohamed Ameen said coast guard officers and security forces were scouring remote seas around where the divers were reported missing on Thursday afternoon.

“I am deeply saddened by the tragic deep diving accident in Vaavu Atoll today,” Ameen said in a statement.

“The coastguard, and all relevant authorities, are actively engaged in the search and recovery operation.”

The University of Genoa said the victims included a marine biology professor, her daughter and two young researchers.

They were diving in Vaavu Atoll, about a 90-minute speedboat ride from the capital, Male.