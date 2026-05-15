Rescuers search for drowned Italian divers

MALE, Maldives (AFP) — Rescue teams in the Indian Ocean archipelago of the Maldives searched for a second day Friday for the bodies of four missing Italians following the country’s deadliest diving accident, officials said.
Italy’s foreign ministry said on Thursday night that five citizens had died while diving, with Maldivian authorities recovering one body.
Maldives Minister of Tourism Mohamed Ameen said coast guard officers and security forces were scouring remote seas around where the divers were reported missing on Thursday afternoon.
“I am deeply saddened by the tragic deep diving accident in Vaavu Atoll today,” Ameen said in a statement.
“The coastguard, and all relevant authorities, are actively engaged in the search and recovery operation.”
The University of Genoa said the victims included a marine biology professor, her daughter and two young researchers.
They were diving in Vaavu Atoll, about a 90-minute speedboat ride from the capital, Male.
The Maldives, a nation of 1,192 tiny coral islands scattered some 800 kilometers across the equator in the Indian Ocean, is a luxury holiday destination popular with divers, who often stay at secluded resorts or on dive boats.
Maldivian authorities worked through the night despite bad weather, local officials said. The diver whose body was recovered has not been publicly identified.
“I pray for the recovery of the missing individuals,” Ameen added.
The Maldivian National Defense Force (MNDF), which is coordinating the search and rescue operation, said the first body was found in a cave at a depth of 60 meters.
“It is believed that the remaining four divers are also inside the same cave,” the MNDF said.
Local regulations allow dives to a maximum depth of 30 meters, but experienced professionals are known to go deeper.
Police said the weather was rough in Vaavu Atoll on Thursday and that there was a warning for passenger boats and fishermen.