Police, community partners turn over storage facility for Imalawa Tribe in Vintar

A newly constructed storage facility for members of the Imalawa Tribe was formally turned over in Barangay Isic-isic, Vintar, Ilocos Norte by the 1st Ilocos Norte Provincial Mobile Force Company (INPMFC), marking the completion of a community-funded project aimed at supporting the indigenous group’s livelihood and storage needs.
The turnover ceremony was led by the 1st INPMFC under Acting Force Commander PMaj Jomar M. Andres, with local stakeholders, police personnel, and community members in attendance.
According to the police unit, the facility was funded through a series of community activities, including “Ride for a Cause,” “Bike for a Cause,” and “Run for a Cause,” which gathered support from various police stations in Ilocos Norte, civilian participants, and advocacy groups.
The project also received assistance from private partner JC-08 Builders, which donated materials and support for the construction of the facility.
Authorities said the project aims to provide a functional storage space for the Imalawa Tribe while strengthening cooperation between law enforcement agencies and indigenous communities in the province.
Police officials noted that similar community-based initiatives are part of ongoing efforts to improve engagement with marginalized sectors and bring government-related services closer to remote communities.