Police, community partners turn over storage facility for Imalawa Tribe in Vintar

According to the police unit, the facility was funded through a series of community activities, including “Ride for a Cause,” “Bike for a Cause,” and “Run for a Cause,” which gathered support from various police stations in Ilocos Norte, civilian participants, and advocacy groups.

The project also received assistance from private partner JC-08 Builders, which donated materials and support for the construction of the facility.

Authorities said the project aims to provide a functional storage space for the Imalawa Tribe while strengthening cooperation between law enforcement agencies and indigenous communities in the province.

Police officials noted that similar community-based initiatives are part of ongoing efforts to improve engagement with marginalized sectors and bring government-related services closer to remote communities.