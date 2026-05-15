Ombudsman says senators, police, media under probe over dela Rosa escape

Padilla, meanwhile, reportedly left the Senate premises minutes after dela Rosa’s alleged escape and was allegedly seen at an airport terminal around 4 a.m. on the same day.

According to Remulla, Padilla is considered a primary “person of interest” by the National Bureau of Investigation.

“There are allegations na ito’y ginawang moro-moro, scripted. Tingnan natin kung scripted ito. We will find out from the facts, as we’re able to gather everything properly,” Remulla said in a press conference regarding the two senators.

Remulla also said media personnel present during the incident would be asked to submit affidavits detailing what they witnessed, along with any video footage they recorded.

He added that any individual — including senators — found to have assisted dela Rosa in escaping could face obstruction of justice charges.

“You can imagine it already, kasi nga, the senators, kasama ang senators, we will have a day with them,” Remulla said.