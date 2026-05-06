Moms take center stage in Araneta City

Meanwhile, Ali Mall will host the Mother’s Day Market from 8 to 10 May at the Gen. MacArthur Avenue Activity Area. Organized with the Quezon City Small Business and Cooperatives Development Promotions Office, the bazaar will highlight products from mom entrepreneurs and local small businesses.

Another expo, For Tiny Hands and Mommy, will be held from 8 to 10 May at the Activity Area of Gateway Mall 1. In partnership with iMED, the event will feature products, services and activities designed for both mothers and children.

On 10 May, Ali Mall will also host “Mommies on the Move,” a dance activity at the lower ground floor featuring performances inspired by the Aloha Dance Festival, with mothers and their children taking part.

At Farmers Plaza, the “Kitchen Queens” activity will showcase live cooking demonstrations in partnership with Mama Sita’s, with recipes prepared and shared with attendees.

For those looking to start the day with exercise, the “Run with Moms” fun run, organized by aRUNeta Run Club, is scheduled every Sunday from 5 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Green Gate of the Smart Araneta Coliseum. The activity invites families to join in celebrating Mother’s Day through fitness.

Organizers said the lineup aims to provide accessible options for families looking to celebrate mothers through shopping, wellness, food and community activities across Araneta City.