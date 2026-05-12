Araneta City rolls out summer treats

“Summer is a season when people naturally seek time to slow down, reconnect, and enjoy simple moments,” said Marjorie Go, vice president for marketing of Araneta City.

“Through our summer lineup, we wanted to make everyday leisure more accessible—whether that means spending time with family, enjoying a good meal, or discovering a new way to relax, all within the city,” she added.

Among the featured activities is the “Win Your Snaps” raffle promo, where shoppers who spend at least P1,500 in a single receipt at participating establishments can earn raffle entries for gadgets including an iPhone 17 and DJI cameras. The promo runs until 30 June.

At World Kitchens, Lepak Bar is offering “Tiki Tropics Splash,” a buy-one-take-one lineup of cocktails and mocktails served in island-themed cups.

Meanwhile, Novotel Manila Araneta City is hosting the “Summer Splash and Learn” swimming program in partnership with the Bert Lozada Swimming School, with sessions running until 24 June.

Dessert chain Dairy Queen also introduced a cheesecake-inspired summer menu, while moviegoers can access premium cinema experiences through Wolfgang’s Premiere Lounge at Gateway Cineplex.

Araneta City said more stores and restaurants across the district are also offering seasonal promos and activities throughout the summer period.