Maxim honors moms

Maxim Rides & Food Delivery marked Mother’s Day with outreach activities for mothers, children and families in Cebu, Iloilo, Davao and Zamboanga.
The company distributed hygiene kits and school supplies through partner groups SOS Children’s Villages in Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, and Solo Parents Calarian in Zamboanga.
In Cebu, the activity reached family houses at SOS Children’s Village Cebu. In Iloilo, 85 children received hygiene and personal care supplies, while 79 children in Davao also received similar kits.
In Zamboanga, Maxim provided school supplies to 130 children and 60 solo mothers ahead of the school opening.
Maxim staff members and driver-partners joined the donation activities.
Andres Morales Jr. said the outreach was Maxim’s way of honoring mothers who continue to work for their families every day. He said the company hopes the support can help with their daily needs.
Beneficiaries thanked the company for the donated items, which helped reduce household and personal care expenses.
Maxim said the initiative is part of its community programs in areas where it operates.