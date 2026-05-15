Maxim honors moms

Maxim Rides & Food Delivery marked Mother’s Day with outreach activities for mothers, children and families in Cebu, Iloilo, Davao and Zamboanga.

The company distributed hygiene kits and school supplies through partner groups SOS Children’s Villages in Cebu, Iloilo and Davao, and Solo Parents Calarian in Zamboanga.

In Cebu, the activity reached family houses at SOS Children’s Village Cebu. In Iloilo, 85 children received hygiene and personal care supplies, while 79 children in Davao also received similar kits.