Maxim leads cleanup

Maxim gave participating driver-partners e-coins after the activity. The e-coins allow them to accept bookings without immediately topping up their accounts.

“Through this activity, we aim to show that even small collective actions can create a meaningful impact on our environment. We are proud to work alongside the local government and our driver-partners who took the time to contribute to this cause and help keep our communities clean and sustainable,” Mark Jazpher Dinglasan, head of Maxim Batangas, said.

The company said the cleanup forms part of its wider community work. Maxim also recently joined a blood donation activity.

Maxim began operations in the Philippines in 2020, with Cebu as its first city. It now operates in 19 more cities across the country.