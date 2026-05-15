KIWI MEDIC

It is the first time New Zealand has taken part in Exercise Balikatan, which involves more than 17,000 personnel from Australia, Canada, Japan, the Philippines and the US.
About 70 New Zealand Defense Force personnel, primarily NZ Army, are participating and training alongside, and sharing knowledge.
On Palawan Island, Captain Miller is filling the role of anaesthetist in an Australian Defense Force medical treatment facility called a Role 2 Forward.
It is designed to provide resuscitation and emergency surgery near a battlefield, key to giving military personnel quick and effective medical support when needed.
"We are fortunate to have worked with our Australian colleagues from 2nd Health Battalion on a number of previous exercises, including the most recent Exercise Talisman Saber," Captain Miller said.
"They are always welcoming to Kiwi medical teams; we have been able to integrate smoothly in order to provide a damage control resuscitation and surgical effect.”
Captain Miller is also working alongside personnel from the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the US Marine Corps and US Navy.
“All the Philippines members we have worked with have been very welcoming, polite and friendly. We are grateful for the opportunity to train in their beautiful country.
"I'm enjoying the opportunity to see the Philippines, especially the remote parts of Palawan."
Captain Miller joined the NZ Army Reserve in 2020 and has participated in many exercises and operations, as well as a 12-month Anzac exchange to 1st Health Battalion, 2nd Health Brigade, Australian Army.
"I joined for the challenge and to use my critical care skillset in support of our people," she said.
"The opportunity to provide high quality resuscitation and surgical care to our personnel in a multi-national environment on exercises and operations is a highlight for me."
When not deployed or on training with the NZ Army, Captain Miller works as a consultant anaesthetist at Nelson Hospital.
"I am very grateful to my service manager and anaesthetic colleagues at Nelson Hospital who have facilitated my NZDF service, which would not be possible without their support."
Captain Miller is keen to see more colleagues join.
"I would recommend the Army to any medical colleagues who are down-to-earth with a good level of fitness and the ability to work in small teams in often challenging conditions."
"The flexibility, pragmatism and leadership skills gained through my NZDF service has helped me be a better clinician in my role with Health New Zealand Te Whatu Ora."