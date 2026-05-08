Social media ban could drive minors to 'darker' corners of web, says group

A consumer advocacy group warned lawmakers that a proposed blanket ban on social media for minors could backfire, potentially exposing young users to greater digital dangers by driving them toward unregulated platforms.

CitizenWatch Philippines urged Congress to abandon all-or-nothing restrictions in favor of targeted regulations.

The group argued that broad bans fail to account for how minors behave online and may push them into hidden digital spaces where oversight is nonexistent and safeguards are weaker.

Kit Belmonte, CitizenWatch co-convenor and a former Quezon City representative, said that while protecting children is a legitimate goal, a total ban is not the right solution to complex online risks.

He cited that protecting minors should not mean excluding them from the digital world and warned that such policies create unintended consequences by overlooking important nuances.

At least 15 measures are currently pending in Congress—10 in the House of Representatives and five in the Senate—aiming to restrict or prohibit social media use for minors.

These proposals draw inspiration from similar legislative moves in countries such as Australia and Indonesia.

However, CitizenWatch warned that enforcement challenges and behavioral realities could undermine these proposals.

The group noted that minors are highly adaptive and can easily bypass restrictions through virtual private networks, falsified identities, or migration to alternative platforms.

Belmonte said that if access is restricted on mainstream platforms, some users may move to channels that are harder for parents, platforms, and regulators to monitor, risking the displacement of harm rather than its reduction.

The group also raised concerns regarding the broader implications of a ban on the digital ecosystem.

Beyond entertainment, social media platforms serve as tools for education, communication, and economic activity.

The group argued that restricting access could negatively impact small online sellers and content creators who rely on digital engagement.

Belmonte further questioned the government’s capacity to enforce a nationwide ban, particularly in compelling compliance from global technology companies that may not have a substantial presence in the Philippines.

He said the question of how the government ensures compliance across global platforms deserves careful study.

The proposed measures could also require stringent age verification systems, potentially involving sensitive personal data such as government-issued identification or biometric information.

The group also warned that such requirements may introduce new privacy risks for families and emphasized that any regulatory model must be technically feasible and sustainable over time.

Instead of blanket bans, the group is advocating for a balanced and proportionate regulation framework.

This approach focuses on strengthening child safety standards, such as safer default settings for minors, stronger parental controls, and improved reporting mechanisms.

The group also identified digital literacy education and the enhanced enforcement of data privacy laws as key components in helping young users navigate online risks.

Global child rights experts, including the United Nations Committee on the Rights of the Child, have similarly stressed that online safety measures should reduce exposure to harm without eliminating the opportunities that digital platforms provide.

The group maintained that a nuanced approach is necessary to balance protection with participation in an environment increasingly central to education and social connection.