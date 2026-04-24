Making solar energy accessible to everyone

Climate of shared opportunity

Perhaps renewable energy should not be treated only as a household upgrade, but as a form of shared infrastructure. Instead of asking every individual house to solve energy on its own, it may be more practical to address it at the scale of the community. This is where the conversation becomes more interesting.

The Philippines has an advantage when it comes to solar energy, as our climate is abundant with sunlight. Solar exposure remains relatively consistent throughout the year, even during the rainy season. This positions the country as an ideal candidate for decentralized solar energy systems.