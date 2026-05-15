Energy enhancer

That the energies around us are erratic and wild is an understatement. And this of course, continues to be translated into fatigue, burn-out, anxiety and even illnesses. Our central nervous system is taking a beating for sure. I say this because even as I double up spiritual practices like yoga and conscious mindfulness, even as I try to balance with physical exercises and healthy living, the fact remains — the energies continue to shake us like we are ships tossed around a stormy ocean.
We end up low-batt. Our human body after all is like a battery. Ancient spiritual practitioners sought to energize this human battery through psycho-spiritual disciplines. Today, so much new practices that support vibrational frequencies such as gong baths, reiki and energy healing, are all now mainstream. Yet the bombardment of electromagnetic (EM) waves coming from WiFi, X-rays, indoor fluorescent lights and gadgets galore depletes our energetic field and we still end up low-batt.
Personally, I have tried many gadgets that are bioresonance, electro-magnetic devises that harmonize the body’s electromagnetic field. While mainstream medicine science does not recognize these as proven diagnostic or treatment tools, alternative complementary medicine and integrative therapies do. But I know these will all become mainstream very soon as we are already in the Age of Aquarius. In my talks and writings, I have always maintained that in the present astrological cycles we are in, the speed of technology in all forms will be upon us that we won’t even know which way to turn. The medical field will suddenly face a new direction, moving away from big pharmas, and towards understanding energy medicine and integrative health.
Two years ago, I watched Jason Shurka, author, entrepreneur and founder of UNIFYD World who spoke about machines of color and frequency therapy and how there were 500 centers all over the world offering this. I read up on the technology and wished I had access to it. Two weeks back, a friend texted to tell me to go try this EES Technology and suddenly, I knew it was here! Two Filipino doctors practicing integrative medicine in Sedona decided to bring it back to the Philippines. And I am so happy they did. Couple Dr. Patricia Petralba, MD and Dr. Juan Bautista, MD both studied and practiced medicine in Sedona for most for their professional lives. They continue to run their first Thrive Center in Tucson, Arizona.
So as quickly as I could, I found myself at the very recently opened Philippine Thrive Life Center in Filinvest City, Alabang, Muntinlupa to try the technology. This is called EESystem (Energy Enhancement System) a Bio-Scalar Photonic Fusion Technology invented by Sandra Rose Micheal, PhD.
I had a chat with Dr. Patty who shared how she had always been drawn to the power of natural medicine since childhood even after she finished her medical studies. She took advanced training in integrative medicine from the University of Arizona under the guidance of Dr. Andrew Weil-known for pioneering work in integrative medicine with evidence-based clinical practice. Dr Patty is herself does primary medical care, women’s health, hypnobirthing and natural pediatric care. She passionately expresses how limited conventional medicine is today and her commitment at bridging the gap towards alternative medicine. This is why her offerings include even psychiatric counselling and spiritual healing, even shamanic drumming, with cutting edge natural medicine. This is the modern medicine woman bridging two worlds for a comprehensive path to wellness for her patients.
She brought us into a spacious beautiful lounge with synchronized moving colored screens arranged as towers at each corner. After we were told it be best that we don’t answer calls or lessen texting on our cellphones, we nestled into super comfy couches surrounded by an ambience of deep restful calm. Around us, unseen, was the energy field moving through the quantum field like waves. And we go into theta brain wave level (4-8 Hz) that makes us deeply relaxed in the zone of light sleep or meditation. (Well, next to me, someone went snoring…) I am told that the system produces bio-active life enhancing energy fields, including “scalar waves” that allow for cell regeneration, improved circulation and boosts the immune system, increasing mitochondrial and stem cell activity and energy levels. These scalar waves (also known as Tesla waves) repair damaged DNA, cancer cells, tumors, lesions and even auto immune diseases etc. There are different protocols depending on the gravity of the illnesses, pain and other physical issues. Therapy includes an hour for deep relaxation to 16 hours weekly for a month or more for cancer. The growing number of testimonials all over the world attest to the strengthening of the immune system for patients who go through chemotherapy and radiation. There are also testimonials for autistic children and youth, or those who suffer from hypertension and how EES deeply relaxes and focuses them. I personally think this is a great therapy for many who suffer from post Covid and vaccine induced illnesses.
I told Dr. Patty how important it is that as Thrive Life Center begins to take down clinical data of patients’ reactions and healings. She quickly shared that she even got so surprised with one man who came in the previous day stooped with a cane. He left walking free and very satisfied just after one session. Her other major point is that of saving money for healthcare thru EES. With chemotherapies and other modalities costs skyrocketing, continuous EES therapy shows healing thru quantum resonance at a fraction of the cost.
What did I feel after the session? Because we were talking, I missed out on the theta level states (which I will return to do). But a deep relaxation did come and I could feel wave-like sensations and tingling in parts of my body. Later that night, I had such a deep sleep. So, I am excited to watch my own wellness journey get enhanced even more as I choose to age with grace and vibrant health.