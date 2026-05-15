Energy enhancer

She brought us into a spacious beautiful lounge with synchronized moving colored screens arranged as towers at each corner. After we were told it be best that we don’t answer calls or lessen texting on our cellphones, we nestled into super comfy couches surrounded by an ambience of deep restful calm. Around us, unseen, was the energy field moving through the quantum field like waves. And we go into theta brain wave level (4-8 Hz) that makes us deeply relaxed in the zone of light sleep or meditation. (Well, next to me, someone went snoring…) I am told that the system produces bio-active life enhancing energy fields, including “scalar waves” that allow for cell regeneration, improved circulation and boosts the immune system, increasing mitochondrial and stem cell activity and energy levels. These scalar waves (also known as Tesla waves) repair damaged DNA, cancer cells, tumors, lesions and even auto immune diseases etc. There are different protocols depending on the gravity of the illnesses, pain and other physical issues. Therapy includes an hour for deep relaxation to 16 hours weekly for a month or more for cancer. The growing number of testimonials all over the world attest to the strengthening of the immune system for patients who go through chemotherapy and radiation. There are also testimonials for autistic children and youth, or those who suffer from hypertension and how EES deeply relaxes and focuses them. I personally think this is a great therapy for many who suffer from post Covid and vaccine induced illnesses.

I told Dr. Patty how important it is that as Thrive Life Center begins to take down clinical data of patients’ reactions and healings. She quickly shared that she even got so surprised with one man who came in the previous day stooped with a cane. He left walking free and very satisfied just after one session. Her other major point is that of saving money for healthcare thru EES. With chemotherapies and other modalities costs skyrocketing, continuous EES therapy shows healing thru quantum resonance at a fraction of the cost.

What did I feel after the session? Because we were talking, I missed out on the theta level states (which I will return to do). But a deep relaxation did come and I could feel wave-like sensations and tingling in parts of my body. Later that night, I had such a deep sleep. So, I am excited to watch my own wellness journey get enhanced even more as I choose to age with grace and vibrant health.