When wellness is five-star healthcare

Darren Lim, senior vice president, Group CCO Office of Fullerton Health, highlighted the broader impact on wellness tourism: “This partnership offers travelers from across the region a compelling reason to visit the Philippines, not just for leisure, but to invest in their health. By combining world-class medical services with uniquely Filipino wellness experiences, we’re creating a model for holistic wellness tourism that is both accessible and unforgettable.”

The Fullerton Health Philippines and Nurture Wellness Village package starts at P30,500, offering a unique value for both preventive healthcare and a luxurious wellness retreat.

The partnership marks a significant step in promoting the Philippines as a global destination for wellness tourism, highlighting the country’s ability to deliver medical excellence, natural beauty, and Filipino hospitality in one integrated experience.

To learn more about the package and book your wellness journey, visit Nurture Wellness Village at www.nurture.com.ph, or connect with Fullerton Health Philippines on Facebook (facebook.com/fullertonhealthph), Instagram (instagram.com/fullertonhealthph), and their website (fullertonhealth.com/ph).