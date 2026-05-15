When wellness is five-star healthcare

“Our partnership with Fullerton Health is about more than just wellness, it’s about showing the world that the Philippines is a premier destination for medical and wellness tourism,” said Cathy Brillantes-Turvill, president of Nurture Wellness Village. “We combine nature’s healing properties, skilled therapists, and holistic wellness experiences with Fullerton [Health]’s executive health screening to empower individuals to take charge of their health in a beautiful, restorative environment.”
Fullerton Health Philippines, the Philippines’ first dedicated Executive Health Screening (EHS) and advanced diagnostic imaging center, offers a five-star personalized healthcare experience, has partnered with Nurture Wellness Village in Tagaytay to introduce a unique wellness tourism offering that combines preventive healthcare with eco-therapy and holistic relaxation.
This collaboration presents a compelling option for both local and international clients: a comprehensive executive health screening paired with an overnight stay for two at Nurture Wellness Village, allowing guests to prioritize their health while enjoying a serene nature-based retreat. Guests may also choose to enhance their experience with detox treatments, spa services, and other wellness activities available at the village, which can be booked separately. Complimentary morning Tai Chi sessions are also offered to in-house guests as part of the wellness experience.
Carmie de Leon, country general manager of Radlink Philippines Corporation and EHS Lead-Philippines of Fullerton Health, added, “This is the perfect way for busy professionals and international travelers to prioritize their health while enjoying a relaxing getaway. Clients get the benefits of a thorough, private, and efficient executive health screening, followed by the rejuvenating experience of Tagaytay’s premier eco-therapy destination. It’s preventive healthcare complemented by rest and rejuvenation.”
Darren Lim, senior vice president, Group CCO Office of Fullerton Health, highlighted the broader impact on wellness tourism: “This partnership offers travelers from across the region a compelling reason to visit the Philippines, not just for leisure, but to invest in their health. By combining world-class medical services with uniquely Filipino wellness experiences, we’re creating a model for holistic wellness tourism that is both accessible and unforgettable.”
The Fullerton Health Philippines and Nurture Wellness Village package starts at P30,500, offering a unique value for both preventive healthcare and a luxurious wellness retreat.
The partnership marks a significant step in promoting the Philippines as a global destination for wellness tourism, highlighting the country’s ability to deliver medical excellence, natural beauty, and Filipino hospitality in one integrated experience.
To learn more about the package and book your wellness journey, visit Nurture Wellness Village at www.nurture.com.ph, or connect with Fullerton Health Philippines on Facebook (facebook.com/fullertonhealthph), Instagram (instagram.com/fullertonhealthph), and their website (fullertonhealth.com/ph).