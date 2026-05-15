Emo revival: 2000s Alt-Rock Festival brings nostalgia wave

Fans of 2000s alternative music were transported back to the height of the emo era as Playback Punk, Rock, and Emo Music Festival packed the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 8 May with throwback hits, roaring guitars and crowd-wide sing-alongs.
The one-night event gathered some of the biggest names in the genre, including Dashboard Confessional, Faber Drive, and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, delivering a concert filled with fan-favorite tracks that defined a generation of emo and pop-punk listeners.
Inside the packed arena, audiences belted out songs like “Face Down,” “Vindicated,” and “Candy Store,” turning the venue into a massive celebration of early 2000s music culture. Many attendees arrived in classic emo-inspired outfits, oversized band shirts, dark eyeliner, and punk streetwear — reviving the style that once dominated youth culture during the height of the genre.
More than just a concert, the festival became a reunion for longtime fans who grew up with alternative rock soundtracks during their teenage years. For many in the crowd, the night served as both a nostalgic trip and a reminder of how deeply the music shaped friendships, identity, and personal memories.
The energy inside the arena remained high from start to finish, fueled by explosive guitar riffs, flashing stage lights, and emotional choruses that echoed across the venue. Concertgoers sang along to nearly every track, creating an atmosphere that felt closer to a giant community gathering than a typical live show.
One of the evening’s memorable moments came from The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus frontman Ronnie Winter, who reflected on why emo music continues to resonate with audiences years later.