Emo revival: 2000s Alt-Rock Festival brings nostalgia wave

Fans of 2000s alternative music were transported back to the height of the emo era as Playback Punk, Rock, and Emo Music Festival packed the SM Mall of Asia Arena on 8 May with throwback hits, roaring guitars and crowd-wide sing-alongs.

The one-night event gathered some of the biggest names in the genre, including Dashboard Confessional, Faber Drive, and The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, delivering a concert filled with fan-favorite tracks that defined a generation of emo and pop-punk listeners.