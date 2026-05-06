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A Skylit Drive returns to Manila

DAY 2 EMO WEEK WITH A SKYLIT DRIVE Emo anthem Skylit Drive returns to Manila in an intimate concert in Mandaluyong City on Tuesday, 5 May, 2026, jumpstarted by Numinous Productions. The American melodic post-hardcore band is best known for their songs “According To Columbus,” “Wired and the Concept of Breathing,” and a heavy cover of Rhianna’s “Love the Way You Lie.” A wave exhibiting variety of emo bands from early to mid-2000s will be playing all week in the country which started on Monday with Saosin, followed by A Skylit Drive, Hawthorne Heights, and ending with Playback Music Festival featuring Faber Drive, Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, and Dashboard Confessional.| Aram Lascano