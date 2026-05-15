DMW raids unlicensed consultancy firm

DMW Undersecretary Bernard Olalia said the firm held legitimate permits from the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Department of Trade and Industry and the local government to operate as a travel consultancy, but it had no authorization to conduct overseas employment placement.

According to investigators, the agency used social media advertisements to lure applicants with promises of free accommodation, food allowances, and monthly salaries of $1,800.

“Our complainant came forward because she was never deployed, and her tourist visa was denied,” Olalia said. “We conducted surveillance and confirmed that training, recruitment, and fee collection were all occurring inside the office. The owner admitted they do not have a DMW license.”

At least four complainants have come forward, each reporting they were instructed to apply for tourist or “training” visas instead of legitimate work visas.

One complainant, a single mother from Salug, Zamboanga del Norte, said she responded to a Facebook advertisement and was shown video tours of American care facilities during an online orientation. She said she was offered a discounted processing fee of P90,000 if she paid immediately.

After waiting eight months, she was scheduled for an interview at the US Embassy, where her visa application was denied. She then discovered the agency had applied for a standard tourist visa rather than the promised training credentials.

The DMW believes the operation may have been active since 2022, pointing to numerous “success story” photos displayed inside the office. Investigators are conducting a case build-up to determine if any workers were successfully deployed abroad under the scheme.

The agency is coordinating with the Philippine National Police and state prosecutors to file charges of syndicated and large-scale illegal recruitment against the owners. The DMW will also formally request that the Pasig City government revoke the firm’s business permits.

Officials warned jobseekers to avoid online offers promising overseas deployment via tourist, student, business, or training visas, urging applicants to verify all recruitment agencies through the official DMW registry.