DMW shuts down Pasig travel agency over alleged illegal recruitment

“Inamin naman ng may-ari na wala silang lisensya mula sa Department of Migrant Workers. Kaya’t ipapasa natin itong establishment na ito at mag-case build up tayo para makasuhan iyong mga tao na involved, iyong may-ari,” Olalia said.

Authorities said at least four complainants have come forward, accusing the agency of charging between P90,000 and P150,000 in “processing fees” for caregiver jobs in the US allegedly offering a monthly salary of $1,800, along with free housing and meals.

One complainant, a single mother from Zamboanga del Norte, said she learned about the agency through a Facebook advertisement promoting caregiver jobs in the US.

“Nakita ko yung advertisement nila sa Facebook tapos nagpa-interview ako kasi nakalagay doon going to America as a caretaker. Nakalagay sa advertisement free food, free accommodation, with allowance,” she said.

The complainant said she attended an orientation where recruiters allegedly showed video calls of supposed housing and work facilities in the US in April 2025.

According to her, State 101 promised a monthly salary of $1,800 but later required her to pay a P100,000 processing fee, with a 10-percent discount if payment was made within two days. She said she eventually paid the amount.

She later discovered that the agency was allegedly processing only a tourist visa rather than a legitimate work visa.

In December 2025, her visa application was denied during an interview at the United States Embassy in the Philippines.

The DMW said authorities are now conducting further investigation and case buildup against the agency, with reports suggesting the alleged scheme may have been operating since 2022.

“Aalamin natin, kaso 2022 iyong narinig natin. Nakita ko nga maraming mga pictures doon. Iyon iyong success story nila, allegedly,” Olalia said.

The department added that coordination with the Philippine National Police and prosecutors is underway to strengthen the case and pursue possible arrests.

The DMW also warned aspiring overseas workers against social media job offers promising quick deployment through tourist, student, business, or training visas.

The agency urged applicants to personally verify overseas job offers with the department before making payments or accepting recruitment proposals.

Efforts to help complainants recover the money they paid are also ongoing, according to the DMW.

As of 15 May, authorities said no new developments had been announced, while the alleged illegal recruiters remain under investigation.