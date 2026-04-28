Easy sunny living

As the weather heats up, summer home trends for 2026 focus on making spaces feel lighter, brighter and more relaxed. For Filipino households, where space can be limited, the season highlights simple ways to enjoy everyday living, whether indoors, on a balcony, or in a small outdoor area.

Furniture made with durable materials like acacia wood suits tropical conditions when properly maintained, offering both function and style. From compact dining sets to modular seating, these pieces allow patios, balconies, or even small corners of the home to double as areas for dining or lounging.