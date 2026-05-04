Netflix announces theatrical release for new 'Narnia' in 2027

Last year, "K-Pop Demon Hunters" —- which won two Oscars -- enjoyed a successful theatrical run in select cinemas two months after its premiere on the platform.

Amid industry concerns sparked by its interest in acquiring Warner Bros. Discovery, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos stated he was willing to honor the 45-day theatrical window that the storied studio had traditionally reserved.

In March, after Netflix withdrew from a bidding war with Paramount, Sarandos met with theater owners in a meeting that yielded nothing concrete, but was applauded as "constructive."

"Narnia: The Magician's Nephew" is an adaptation of the novel "The Magician's Nephew" by C.S. Lewis, first published in 1955.

The film is directed by Greta Gerwig, who also oversaw the smash hits "Barbie" and "Little Women," and welcomed Netflix's scheduling decision.

"Working with Netflix to bring this film to life has been extraordinary and IMAX continues to be an incredible partner," she said in a statement.

"I cannot wait for people to see the film in theaters on February 12 and on Netflix on April 2," she added.

Young actors David McKenna ("Lord of the Flies") and Beatrice Campbell lead the cast of the film, which also features Emma Mackey, Carey Mulligan, Daniel Craig, and Meryl Streep.