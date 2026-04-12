Books to blockbusters: 2026’s hottest adaptations

It’s a dream come true for a bookworm like me that some of the novel’s I’ve read growing up return to the screens in bold new forms. From wizarding halls and dystopian arenas to mythic quests and fantastical kingdoms, the months of November and December are shaping up to be a convergence point for major book-to-screen adaptations across streaming and theatrical platforms.

Leading the charge is HBO’s ambitious reboot of the Wizarding World with its reimagining of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The first season, which retells J.K. Rowling’s iconic novel in a more expansive episodic format, is officially set to premiere on 25 December on HBO and HBO Max, marking a Christmas Day return to Hogwarts for a new generation of viewers. The series promises a more faithful adaptation of the source material, unfolding the story of Harry Potter’s discovery of the wizarding world across eight episodes, with the build-up already positioning it as one of the streamer’s biggest global releases of the year.