Books to blockbusters: 2026’s hottest adaptations

It’s a dream come true for a bookworm like me that some of the novel’s I’ve read growing up return to the screens in bold new forms. From wizarding halls and dystopian arenas to mythic quests and fantastical kingdoms, the months of November and December are shaping up to be a convergence point for major book-to-screen adaptations across streaming and theatrical platforms.
Leading the charge is HBO’s ambitious reboot of the Wizarding World with its reimagining of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone. The first season, which retells J.K. Rowling’s iconic novel in a more expansive episodic format, is officially set to premiere on 25 December on HBO and HBO Max, marking a Christmas Day return to Hogwarts for a new generation of viewers. The series promises a more faithful adaptation of the source material, unfolding the story of Harry Potter’s discovery of the wizarding world across eight episodes, with the build-up already positioning it as one of the streamer’s biggest global releases of the year.
Across the fantasy spectrum, Disney+ is also expected to continue expanding its mythological universe with Percy Jackson and the Olympians, with the upcoming adaptation of The Titan’s Curse marking a significant milestone for the franchise. While exact release dates for the new season have not yet been confirmed, it is widely anticipated to arrive in the late-2026 window. Notably, this installment is being framed as the first on-screen adaptation of The Titan’s Curse narrative, bringing one of Rick Riordan’s most pivotal story arcs to television for the first time.
Meanwhile, on the big screen, Lionsgate is preparing to revisit Panem with The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, a prequel that expands the franchise’s political mythology by diving deeper into the games’ earlier history. Slated for a November 2026 theatrical rollout (exact international dates to be confirmed), the film is positioned as a major holiday-season blockbuster, continuing the studio’s strategy of expanding the universe established by Suzanne Collins’ bestselling novels.
And over on the streaming front, Netflix is developing a fresh cinematic vision of C.S. Lewis’ world with Greta Gerwig at the helm of The Chronicles of Narnia. The project, part of Netflix’s long-term reboot of Narnia, is being designed as a new chapter in the franchise’s screen history. While its exact premiere window is still under wraps, it is being closely watched as one of the platform’s most anticipated fantasy releases, with expectations pointing toward a late-2026 or beyond debut depending on production timelines.
Whether it’s revisiting Hogwarts under HBO’s prestige lens, sailing back into Greek mythology with Percy Jackson, returning to the brutal spectacle of the Hunger Games, or stepping once more through the wardrobe into Narnia, the end of 2026 is set to belong to books that never truly left pop culture.