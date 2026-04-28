Poisoning kills fish in Amburayan River, Kapangan

Taba-ao Punong Barangay Fredo Agyao stated that once the perpetrators are identified, they will face charges for violating Republic Act 8550, as amended by Republic Act 10654.

Officials have ruled out the possibility of a chemical spill originating from Sto. Niño, Tublay, as the cause of the contamination. Water samples have been collected and submitted to the Department of Science and Technology (DOST) to determine the type of chemical used.

The incident has prompted the suspension of all recreational activities within the jurisdiction of Barangay Cuba, Kapangan. Additionally, construction work on the Coheco hydro project by Sta. Clara Power Corporation has been temporarily halted due to the potential health risks posed by the contaminated water.

Agyao noted that there have been no reports of livestock poisoning among residents so far. However, as a preventive measure, authorities have advised locals to stop using the river water for their animals.

The suspension of activities will remain in effect indefinitely. Agyao explained that the toxins are expected to persist in slow-moving sections of the river until heavy rains can sufficiently flush the waterway.