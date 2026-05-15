1Z Entertainment unveils first-ever girl group ‘XONARA’

1Z Entertainment introduced its first-ever girl group, Xonara, as the group officially debuted on Friday, 15 May, with the release of their new song Tabi.

In an Instagram post, 1Z Entertainment unveiled photos of the seven-member group ahead of their debut. Sporting a Y2K-inspired concept, the members wore grunge streetwear and struck edgy poses against urban street backdrops.

Xonara previously appeared at SB19’s Wakas at Simula: The Trilogy Finale concert at the SMDC Festival Grounds on 18 April and also performed at the Aurora Music Festival earlier this May.

The group is composed of Eurekah, Ella, Dominique, Tin, Megumi, Lei, and Namie.

1Z Entertainment was founded by SB19 members Pablo, Josh, Stell, Ken, and Justin.