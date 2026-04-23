XG set for Manila comeback with 'The Core' concert in July

Global girl group XG is hitting the road again with a new world tour in support of their first full album, THE CORE — 核.

The tour first drew overwhelming crowds in Japan, where multiple dates across major cities sold out quickly. Fans can expect a dynamic setlist blending fan favorites like "Left Right" and "Woke Up" with newer releases such as "Hypnotize" and "Rock the Boat," all delivered through the group’s signature mix of sleek visuals and high-impact performances.

Manila is among the key stops in Asia, with the group set to perform on 22 July at the SM Mall of Asia Arena. XG is also set to visit Bangkok and Taipei, before the tour expands further into North America and Europe.

Released in early 2026, THE CORE — 核 marked a milestone for the group, earning a spot on the Billboard 200 and cementing their position as a rising force in the global pop scene.