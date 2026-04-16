Mother convicted for selling child online; QC court orders prison term, damages

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday underscored its commitment to protect children from abuse and exploitation after a Quezon City court convicted a mother for selling her own child online, sentencing her to up to six years in prison.

The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 94 in Quezon City, in a decision dated 14 April 2026, found the accused guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of violating Section 10(a) of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.