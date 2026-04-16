Mother convicted for selling child online; QC court orders prison term, damages

The Department of Justice (DOJ) on Thursday underscored its commitment to protect children from abuse and exploitation after a Quezon City court convicted a mother for selling her own child online, sentencing her to up to six years in prison.
The Regional Trial Court (RTC) Branch 94 in Quezon City, in a decision dated 14 April 2026, found the accused guilty beyond a reasonable doubt of violating Section 10(a) of Republic Act No. 7610, or the Special Protection of Children Against Abuse, Exploitation and Discrimination Act.
The court imposed an indeterminate prison sentence ranging from four years, nine months, and 11 days of prision correccional as minimum, to six years, eight months, and one day of prision mayor as maximum.
Aside from imprisonment, the court ordered the accused to pay a P15,000 fine and damages to the child victim, including P20,000 each for moral, exemplary, and temperate damages, all subject to six percent annual interest until fully paid.
The ruling came after the court affirmed the accused’s voluntary plea of guilty to a lesser offense, noting that it was made with full understanding of its consequences and with the conformity of both the prosecution and the complainant.
The case was prosecuted by Assistant State Prosecutors Gino Angelo P. Yanga and Criselda B. Teoxon-Yanga, along with Prosecution Attorney Angelica H. Sy.
The DOJ said the conviction highlights the government’s continued efforts to hold offenders accountable and ensure the protection of children against all forms of abuse and exploitation.