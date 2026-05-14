U.S., ASEAN law enforcement join forces vs artifact trafficking

Law enforcement officials and cultural specialists from across Southeast Asia gathered in Makati City this week to bolster regional efforts against the trafficking of cultural property.
The four-day workshop, “Combating Cultural Property Trafficking in Southeast Asia,” was held at the Ayala Museum. Funded by the US State Department, the program aims to disrupt criminal networks and terrorist organizations that sell stolen artifacts to finance organized crime.
“When cultural objects are stolen, communities lose part of their history and identity,” said Y. Robert Ewing, chargé d’affaires at the US Embassy. “Cultural property trafficking is closely tied to transnational organized crime, and in some cases, to terrorist financing.”
Ewing cited that groups such as ISIS have used antiquity sales to generate revenue. He emphasized that strong relationships between investigators and cultural experts are essential to protecting the region’s heritage.
The workshop, implemented by the US nonprofit Antiquities Coalition, drew 20 participants. They studied the links between antiquities trafficking and financial crimes while exploring international legal instruments used to protect cultural property.
Tess Davis, executive director of the Antiquities Coalition, warned that the global art market remains vulnerable due to high values and weak regulations.
“This is not a problem any country can solve alone,” Davis said. “This trade harms cultural heritage, local communities and national economies.”