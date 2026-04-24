US cracks down on Southeast Asian scam networks

According to Jeanine Ferris Pirro, U.S. attorney for the District of Columbia, the team has restrained more than $700 million in cryptocurrency for victims.

Speaking during the Asia Pacific Media Hub’s Hub Call, Pirro said the effort began in November 2025, when the FBI was deployed to Thailand following the takedown of the Chinese-run Shunda compound in Burma.

Authorities reviewed extensive evidence, seizing more than 8,000 phones and 1,500 computers, and identified a hierarchical structure of Chinese bosses running the compound.

“That evidence together with reports from victims here in the U.S. and information from providers led to charges against two Chinese defendants who are managers of the compound,” she said during the virtual press briefing.