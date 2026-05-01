ASEAN Foundation launches $5-M anti-scam push

The ASEAN Foundation has launched “Scam Ready ASEAN,” a regional initiative aimed at strengthening defenses against online fraud, backed by $5 million in funding from Google.org. The program, unveiled during the Google 2026 Online Safety Dialogue, targets to build scam awareness and resilience among 3 million people across Southeast Asia.

The move comes as online scams continue to surge across the region, with Southeast Asia losing an estimated $23.6 billion to digital fraud in 2024 alone. In the Philippines, authorities have intensified enforcement, arresting dozens of scammers and money mules in early 2026, as schemes such as phishing, impersonation, and fake online selling grow more sophisticated despite measures like SIM registration.